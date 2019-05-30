It's about high-quality jobs

In earlier articles, “It’s about jobs” (Business Standard, 1st April and 29th April), I argued that India’s essential need is to create millions of high-quality jobs. That requires us to get the supply of quality talent right — improving our skilling programme, school quality, and female participation in the workforce.

In the second article, I argued that millions of good jobs in manufacturing companies could absorb the supply of well-educated and trained women and men — but this required labour reform. This concluding article is about why high-quality ...