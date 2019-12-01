It's time to focus on mid- and small-caps

After NBFC (non-banking financial companies) defaults and corporate defaults, Mudra and Karvy could be the next stress points for the beleaguered economy, and for the booming stock market respectively. In July, the government said in Parliament that, out of the 190 million loans handed out under the Mudra scheme since 2015, about 36 million loans have gone bad.

That’s one out of every 5.5 loans handed out under the scheme. In value terms, the bad loans amounted to Rs 17,250 crore in FY19, up from Rs 7,277 crore in FY18. About Rs 9 trillion in loans have been handed out under the ...