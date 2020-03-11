Italy locks down

The Italian government has revealed more about the spread within the country of coronavirus, which the World Health Organization calls Covid-19, and which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. Italy said the death toll from the virus had jumped by almost 100 to 463, causing it to overtake South Korea as the worst-hit country after the People’s Republic of China.

It now has over 9,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19, although many cases of infection might have been missed in collating this total. Italy has one of the highest median ages in the world, and older people are ...