J&K after Article 370

A year ago, when Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced in Parliament, to loud cheers from Bharatiya Janata Party MPs, the reading down of Articles 370 and 35A, revoking the special status of Jammu & Kashmir, he offered three reasons for this decision. Shorn of its 70-year special status, J&K would become more integrated with India; the move would facilitate more “development” in the region; and this would, in turn, reduce chronic terrorism and disaffection.

A year on, it would be difficult for the Narendra Modi government to claim it has achieved these objectives. To be sure, ...