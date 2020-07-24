Jack of all trades: edX CEO Agrawal on his journey from Mangalore to MIT

For the 18-year-old student at IIT, it was a moment of epiphany. After going through “a relatively low standard of education” at his school in Mangalore, Anant Agrawal made it to IIT-Chennai in 1977 to stu­dy electrical engineering, but the quality of work expected of him was way above what he was accustomed to.

In the first physics mid-term exam taken by 300 students, he was one of the two boys who failed, a shock for a student who’d been largely above average in class, cle­aring his IIT entrance exam at first shot. A second fact also rankled him. During his ...