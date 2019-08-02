Jal Chaupals in the city

Recent reports have calculated that the almost a quarter of all groundwater extracted globally is extracted in India. India beats even China and US in groundwater extraction, which is perhaps why the rate of groundwater depletion in the country has increased by 23 per cent between 2000 and 2010.

Many people react to such news with a shrug — after all, isolated individual efforts would be little more than drops in the ocean. But a recent experience of a Jal Chaupal, water budgeting meeting, in Mahuee, a village in UP’s Banda district, made me realise that every drop counts after ...