Jallianwala Bagh apology: Should we really care?

Jallianwala Bagh was an unspeakable horror. Just reading the first section of Stanley Wolpert’s Massacre at Jallianwala Bagh would make anyone’s blood boil. The victims deserve honour and respect.

The date is as sacred as Independence Day. But I can’t for the life of me see what purpose can be served by a formal apology by a British government that cannot in any way be blamed for one psychotically sadistic man running amok 100 years ago. We might as well blame Reginald Dyer’s Indian troops who actually gunned down the crowd. The event isn’t even part of ...