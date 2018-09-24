Job seekers are also voters

Unemployment is on the rise. The weekly unemployment rates during September 2018 have been stabilising around an elevated level. The week ended September 2 recorded an unemployment rate of six per cent.

The next week (the first full week of September) recorded an unemployment rate of 7.1 per cent. This was a little higher than the average of 6.5 per cent observed in the preceding 10 weeks. But then the unemployment rate shot up to 8.1 per cent in the week ended September 16. The week ended Sunday, September 23, saw a lower but still quite high unemployment rate of 7.7 per ...