Jobs, competitiveness and happiness

The legendary Indian entrepreneur, J R D Tata said: “I don’t want India to be an economic superpower. I want it to be a happy country.” GDP growth at 7 per cent, if the numbers are correct, over the last decade places India among the fastest growing economies in the world.

Christine Lagarde, the IMF chief, calls it India’s “sweet spot”. Life expectancy has risen and poverty — both relative and absolute — has declined. Much faster poverty reduction has taken place in more backward regions and amongst lower castes and the Muslims — ...