Jobs debate: Ingenuity or insinuation?

The recent jobs debate reminds us of the seminal essay by Isaiah Berlin in 1953 on classifying people into foxes and hedgehogs. In the essay, the fox chases many incoherent ideas in its pursuit of too many ends but the hedgehog has only one goal to pursue.

We would like to put ourselves in the hedgehog category while decoding the jobsdebate. The World Bank (WB) estimates that the total labour force in the country (the percentage of both employed and unemployed population as of September 2018) was 527.5 million. With an unemployment rate of 3.5 per cent, this translates into ...