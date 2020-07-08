On Monday, the Haryana cabinet approved a proposal to draft an Ordinance that would reserve jobs for “locals” in the private sector. The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Ordinance, 2020, is to provide a whopping 75 per cent reservation for locals in new jobs within the state in private concerns, subject to certain riders.

These include that the new jobs should have a salary of under Rs 50,000; and that the company itself should have more than 10 people. The coalition government in power in the state, although led by the Bharatiya Janata Party Chief Minister Manohar ...