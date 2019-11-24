Justice Bobde's agenda

The Supreme Court was back in focus on Sunday as it moved swiftly to address the dispute among political parties on government formation in Maharashtra. Although the matter could not be decided on Sunday, it was reassuring to see how the apex court acted. This efficiency should now trickle down to the rest of the Indian judicial system.

India needs judicial reform to address cases in a reasonable time frame. The issue will certainly be on the mind of Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, the new chief justice of India. Many of the problems arise from the neglect of the judiciary by the ...