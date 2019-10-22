Jyotiraditya Scindia takes potshots at Kamal Nath govt yet again

General Secretary (pictured) has once again attacked the Madhya Pradesh government, run by the In a recent move, he took on the government for allegedly letting off people, arrested for involvement in spurious food trade, without sufficient opprobrium. Speaking at an event where health minister Tulsi Silawat was present, Scindia indicated the cases against the wrongdoers were closed even without Silawat's knowledge. Scindia has been taking potshots at the state government ever since he was ignored for chief ministership and because of the delay in replacing Kamal Nath by him as Madhya Pradesh Committee president. A few days ago, he had criticised the government for supposedly failing to fulfil the promise of farm loan waiver.

Study material

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, led by Jayant Sinha, has selected a bouquet of subjects it will study. Among the 15 selected, the committee will study inflation-targeting guidelines and monetary transmission, the quality of supervision and oversight of financial institutions, the implementation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, and “achieving $10 trillion GDP — a long-term prospect for the Indian economy". Sinha was minister of state for finance as well as civil aviation in the first Narendra Modi government.

Monitoring agreements

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba (pictured) last week wrote to all Union secretaries about the need for “continuous and effective monitoring” of Memoranda of Understanding, or MoUs, signed by their ministries or departments with foreign governments and agencies on cooperation in various fields. In a letter on October 15, Gauba stated such monitoring was needed “so that their potential may be tapped optimally”. He observed that “many MoUs may have lost their relevance, and obsolete MoUs may be discontinued”. He said Action Taken Reports on decisions of the Cabinet or the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on MoUs/agreements were often not updated regularly on the e-SamikSha portal of the Cabinet Secretariat. He asked secretaries to order a “structured review” of all MoUs/agreements.