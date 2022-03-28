K-Files impact: Kashmiri Pandit interests take a back seat

It would seem against common sense to say that the controversial film Kashmir Files may have done more harm than good to the cause of Kashmiri Pandits. The hosannas being sung for this propaganda film need to be fact-checked for the impact it is likely to have.

A few conversations with the Pandits who stayed back in the Valley and Hindus in Jammu are sufficient to suggest that the more widely this film is seen in J&K, the more Kashmiri Pandits will be isolated and find it even harder to return to the Valley. Those who stayed on or returned under the special resettlement scheme of the ...