Kamal Nath uses cell phone flash light to vote after power fails in centre

Powerless Kamal Nath



Frequent power cuts have become a major election issue in Madhya Pradesh. On Monday, when Chief Minister and his family reached a polling booth in Chhindwara to cast their votes, they were met with another outage. Nath was with his wife, Alka Nath, and daughter-in-law, Priya Nath in a booth in Shikarpur village (Saunsar Assembly area). Left with no choice, the family used mobile phone flash lights to go through the process. Nath had faced frequent power cuts during campaigning and had alleged conspiracy. A large number of employees and officials of the energy department has been suspended in the last couple of days. Polling for six Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh, including Chhindwara, took place on Monday.

Bullfight of a different kind



A stray bull that ventured into a mahagathbandhan rally in Uttar Pradesh some days ago has managed to enter the election narrative in the state. At another rally on Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the bull had entered the venue probably to find out if any slaughterhouse operator was present at the meeting and give him the treatment he deserved. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, at whose meeting the bull had made its entry, said the animal came to air its grievances. At a rally in Amethi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, said farmers in the state were forced to stay awake to keep a watch on their crops during night, thanks to the menace of stray animals.

Moon Moon Sen

The Trinamool candidate from Asansol, (pictured), presented a rather bizarre explanation for not being aware of the violence in the constituency where the car of a sitting MP, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Babul Supriyo, was allegedly vandalised by her party workers ahead of polling. When a television channel asked her for a response, she said she "hadn't heard anything" about the episode because she had woken up late. She went on to add that she got up late as her bed tea was served very late. "They gave me my bed tea very late so I woke up very late. What can I say?" said Sen on Monday when the polling was held in Asansol. The actor-turned politician also claimed that the Trinamool had won the seat already.