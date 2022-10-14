JUST IN
Why Gen Z considers the full stop rude
KCR's countrywide reincarnation
Through a 40-year prism: India's record creditable, but not outstanding
Moonlighting: Why service companies are missing the wood for the trees
The crises we choose: Global recession, war or energy?
Global inflation: Aggressive monetary tightening is not inevitable
FDI and the ordinary Indian
Macro policy for uncertain times
Growing importance of employer brands
Effective directors display the art of healthy scepticism
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Through a 40-year prism: India's record creditable, but not outstanding
Why Gen Z considers the full stop rude
Business Standard

KCR's countrywide reincarnation

Opposition politics is set to take another interesting turn as Telangana Rashtra Samithi's K Chandrashekar Rao enters the national stage

Topics
KCR | BS Opinion | Budget

Aditi Phadnis 

Follow this columnist
Aditi Phadnis

Till recently, 5 Sardar Patel Marg was just another abandoned house in a tony location. But earlier this year, it was leased for a year — by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the all-India reincarnation of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). On his way back to Hyderabad after attending the funeral of Mulayam Singh Yadav, TRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao surveyed the temporary offices of his national party in Delhi. He also visited in upscale Vasant Vihar the 1,200 square metre plot (allotted by the government) where a permanent Delhi office of his party is being built. His vastu expert was in tow, along with trusted ministers and bureaucrats. Party leaders have been despatched to the Election Commission of India to inform it that though everything else (election symbol, office-bearers, etc) is the same, the TRS is now BRS.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on KCR

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 22:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.