KCR's countrywide reincarnation

Till recently, 5 Sardar Patel Marg was just another abandoned house in a tony location. But earlier this year, it was leased for a year — by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the all-India reincarnation of the (TRS). On his way back to Hyderabad after attending the funeral of Mulayam Singh Yadav, TRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao surveyed the temporary offices of his national party in Delhi. He also visited in upscale Vasant Vihar the 1,200 square metre plot (allotted by the government) where a permanent Delhi office of his party is being built. His vastu expert was in tow, along with trusted ministers and bureaucrats. Party leaders have been despatched to the Election Commission of India to inform it that though everything else (election symbol, office-bearers, etc) is the same, the TRS is now BRS.