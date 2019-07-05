Keeping the focus on fiscal consolidation

When the finance minister rose to present the Budget for FY20, the challenges before the government were generally known — financial market stress, real estate stress and a general refusal of the investment cycle to look up, compounded by the fact that the government revenue growth to address any of these issues have been stymied by the slow growth of the economy.

Within these constraints there is a genuine attempt by the Budget to provide money for bank capitalisation, housing, infrastructure, NBFC stress via a guarantee support, and an emphasis on investment in a number of sectors ...