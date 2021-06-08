Lab-leak hypothesis

Former US president Donald Trump has urged the world to demand $10 trillion as reparation from China for the Covid-19 pandemic. This demand is built on the hypothesis that the SARS-COV-2 virus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) after being enhanced by researchers.

That hypothesis is not only being aired extensively across media; it is seen as a serious possibility by many qualified persons, as well as the political establishments of major nations. It is unlikely this could ever be proved or disproved definitively. But the hypothesis itself has had a negative impact on the ...