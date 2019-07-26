Labour migration works

On Wednesday, the newly elected Andhra Pradesh Assembly passed legislation that would reserve 75 per cent of industrial jobs in the state for locals. This fulfils an election promise the YSR Congress, the ruling party in the state, had made in this year’s Assembly election campaign.

Companies have been told they have three years to comply with this law. Only certain factories in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and petroleum will be exempt, and that too only on a case-by-case basis. This is a new development in what has been a long-running conflict — not just in Andhra Pradesh but ...