JUST IN
Labour quality can trump quantity
Where is the confrontation with the judiciary possibly headed?
Controlling high food inflation: The world is on a wing and a prayer
Smart meters must be secured
COP27: A mirage in the desert
The new kid on the infrastructure financing block
Five questions for 2023
Delay in permissions can't be termed force majeure
Centre extends RoDTEP to more sectors, but refund woes remain
Modi, the mask, ideology
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Fixing India's airports
Towards a meaningful market economy
Business Standard

Labour quality can trump quantity

Availability of industrial labour is less of a challenge than widely believed. Parents with fewer children have healthier and more educated ones

Topics
labour supply growth | Labour cost | BS Opinion

Neelkanth Mishra 

Follow this columnist
Neelkanth Mishra

In the Tessellatum last month, we discussed the first major finding from our project assessing the impact of Asia’s ageing on the global supply of workers and savings, and on global economic growth: That demographic shift in 10 major Asian economies (the A-10: China, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Korea, Malaysia, and Taiwan) is faster than the economic transition. Here we discuss the second major finding — that workforce quality is likely to trump quantity, at least for the next decade.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on labour supply growth

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 22:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.