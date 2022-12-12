Labour quality can trump quantity

In the Tessellatum last month, we discussed the first major finding from our project assessing the impact of Asia’s ageing on the global supply of workers and savings, and on global economic growth: That demographic shift in 10 major Asian economies (the A-10: China, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Korea, Malaysia, and Taiwan) is faster than the economic transition. Here we discuss the second major finding — that workforce quality is likely to trump quantity, at least for the next decade.