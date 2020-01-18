Le Carre's moral compass

In 2011, one of the most formidable living novelists in the English language was nominated for the Man Booker International Prize, awarded every two years for lifetime contribution to fiction. John le Carré, whose real name is David Cornwell, issued a statement saying, “I am enormously flattered to be named as a finalist of the 2011 Man Booker International prize.

However, I do not compete for literary prizes and have therefore asked for my name to be withdrawn.” But Le Carré’s finally got his award. He’s been given the Olof Palme Prize, instituted ...