JUST IN
Employment inches up in urban India
Dealing with next-gen listings
A suggestion to the IMF on inflation
'Lahiri's law': A mathematical analysis of social divisions
Game of thrones in Nepal: The great game in the Himalayas
The roots of global success
Consent must for fixed to floating loan shift
Coal vs gas, or coal and gas?
New export strategy must be a result of introspection
Technology enhances responsible mining
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Best of BS Opinion: From China to India, unable to connect, and more
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Leader or the ideology: What should Congress party members abandon?

The Gandhi family is to the Congress what the RSS was to the BJP. But the latter has now reduced its dependence on the RSS to almost zero

Topics
Congress | India | Indian democracy

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan 

Follow this columnist
T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan

In 1967, in my first year at Hindu College in Delhi University, a senior who used to do those "youth" programmes for All India Radio took me along to be interviewed by the external services division. I said India was a rotten country, or words to that effect.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Congress

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 09:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.