Leading the global digital economy

India is ready to lead the world’s digital economy. We have the most number of users on the open internet. We have outstanding digital infrastructure, appropriate privacy protections and content regulation, robust competition law, and a vibrant start-up ecosystem. The US is the only other major economy that can match these strengths. China runs a closed system, and the European Union lacks the users and start-up ecosystem to match us. Our talented entrepreneurs should now scale up world-leading companies that can provide innovative new digital services to India and the world. As our IT/BPO services companies have shown, these world-leading digital companies will drive job creation and economic growth for decades to come.
First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 23:31 IST
