Leading the global digital economy

India is ready to lead the world’s . We have the most number of users on the open internet. We have outstanding digital infrastructure, appropriate privacy protections and content regulation, robust competition law, and a vibrant start-up ecosystem. The US is the only other major economy that can match these strengths. China runs a closed system, and the European Union lacks the users and start-up ecosystem to match us. Our talented entrepreneurs should now scale up world-leading companies that can provide innovative new digital services to India and the world. As our IT/BPO services companies have shown, these world-leading digital companies will drive job creation and economic growth for decades to come.