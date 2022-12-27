JUST IN
No free lunches
Consumer sentiments depressed in December
'DGFT should align RoDTEP, Customs Tariff HSN Codes'
The corporate battles of 2023
Inflation and agency accountability
Judiciary vs Executive: Can a referee become a player?
A question of transitivity: Why predicting electoral outcomes is hazardous
The return of the millets
Economic indicators positive, but worries remain
Foundations for an Indian JETP
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
No free lunches
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Leading the global digital economy

With its abundance of talent, wealth, and innovative capabilities, India's digital ecosystem is a vital global asset that could be harnessed to solve major challenges worldwide

Topics
Digital India | Digital economy | BS Opinion

Jayant Sinha 

Jayant Sinha

India is ready to lead the world’s digital economy. We have the most number of users on the open internet. We have outstanding digital infrastructure, appropriate privacy protections and content regulation, robust competition law, and a vibrant start-up ecosystem. The US is the only other major economy that can match these strengths. China runs a closed system, and the European Union lacks the users and start-up ecosystem to match us. Our talented entrepreneurs should now scale up world-leading companies that can provide innovative new digital services to India and the world. As our IT/BPO services companies have shown, these world-leading digital companies will drive job creation and economic growth for decades to come.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Digital India

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 23:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.