Learning disabilities

Among the many deleterious effects of one and a half years of the Covid-19 pandemic is the toll it has taken on education in general. With most institutions closed, students of all ages and backgrounds have suffered.

But where the rich and middle class have been able to partially bridge the gap via online classes, poor students, whether in rural or urban India, have been left behind for lack of access to similar privileges. On September 8, World Literacy Day, a study reported that 48 per cent of school-going children in rural areas and 42 per cent in urban areas are unable to read more ...