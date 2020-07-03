Learning from Jolly

Many of Jolly Mohan Kaul’s friends and admirers — he had plenty of both as well as a host of adoring relatives — regret he was not spared the last three months that would have made him a centenarian. It’s an understandable sentiment, but the passing of this once prominent Co­mmunist leader on June 29 at the age of 99 did not mark the end of an era.

The promised land into which he and his equally dedicated wife Ma­nikuntala Sen poured all their re­sources had passed long ago. Sankar Ray noted that Jolly was the sole survivor of the undivided CPI’s ...