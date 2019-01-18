Learning from the bottom of the class at the age of old dog, new tricks

Remember how school was a pleasure and a privilege, but also yuck? Sitting for hours, scary people, routine, homework, cruel timings. It’s true that many little kids are early risers, so drop-kicking them into school at dawn is better than having them jump up and down on your face for an hour.

Teenagers, however, need more sleep than almost any other kind of living creature. Yet on schooldays they are traumatised into consciousness by their insomniac mother smiting the curtains aside like gravel raining on tin, while howling that you’re late. I’m told that some ...