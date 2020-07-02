Learning to grow

Indian higher education has registered improvement in the latest authoritative Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) global rankings. In the QS World University Rankings By Subject, 26 Indian departments entered the top 100 against 21 in 2019.

This week, the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, represented India’s debut in the QS global top 50 Executive MBA (EMBA) rankings at 36. The EMBA programmes of two other Indian institutes also entered the extended rankings: The Indian School of Business at 81 and IIM Kozhikode at 101. India’s highest-ranked programmes included a joint 41st ...