Leaving RCEP: A missed opportunity?

In November 2019, India decided to opt out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the latest and the world’s largest trading bloc comprising one-third of global GDP and trade. Indian industries and farmers’ associations have widely hailed this decision.

The government’s reasons for opting out of the RCEP include possible flooding of cheap imports from China, increase in competition for Indian dairy farmers from New Zealand and Australia, and the existing trade deficit of $100 billion with RCEP countries. In this article, we look specifically at ...