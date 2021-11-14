Left liberal worldview hasn't served India; Right liberal one should emerge

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, who doesn’t lean Left, has said that civil society (or NGOs, most of whom do lean Left) can be a problem if it’s vulnerable to foreign manipulation. He is spot on. We saw this during the Kudankulam agitation in 2012.

There are far too many instances of things like this happening for his view to be rejected as being “typical of the BJP”. It is not, and it is worth recalling in this context that the UPA, using its power not to renew permissions under the FCRA, had in effect banned hundreds of NGOs. Then, as now, the Left ...