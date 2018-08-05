Legal challenges: Draft law on data protection impacts a variety of laws

The draft law on personal data protection impacts a variety of laws that have a bearing on both public and private sectors. The B N Srikrishna Committee has identified a list of 50 allied laws that may overlap with the proposed data protection framework. However, specific provisions requiring amendments have not been identified.

Aligning the existing laws with the new regime may turn out to be a humungous exercise, say experts. Experts note that there are two ways in which amendments may be brought about. First, amendments in allied laws could be brought about by passing ...