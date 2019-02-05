'Lego-like' solar and driver-less cars

The electricity sector in the world, and in India, looks very different than it did a decade ago, with solar and wind farms — big ones and tiny ones — pumping power to homes and factories. A fuel transition is also underway in the transportation sector, as is automation.

As many as 61 companies are testing autonomous driverless cars in California, while the number of testers in China went up to 35 at the end of last month, according to BloombergNEF (BNEF). To track the transition in electricity, transport and green finance, here are four things to keep track of this ...