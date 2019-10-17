Lessons from Dadagiri

Eleven years after his retirement from international cricket, Sourav Ganguly is set to begin another important innings in his spectacular career. Ganguly has of course downplayed his role as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, saying no job in Indian cricket is more difficult than being the captain.

That might be true, but what one of India’s finest cricket captains is trying to do here is known in corporate lexicon as expectation management. Taking charge of the BCCI is a formidable task, and Ganguly wants to make it clear that no one should expect ...