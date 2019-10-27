Lessons from PMC: Why govt is responsible for co-operative bank crises

It is a month now that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has suspended the fraud-ridden normal functioning of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank. The RBI has appointed an administrator who, with all due respect to his other skills, has not run a bank, far less a bank that has been hit by a massive fraud.

His job, assisted by three others bankers, is not to find a solution, but follow procedure. If the past is any guide, this will turn PMC Bank into a zombie bank, neither living, nor dead. I gather that some Rs 27 crore a month is needed, just to keep PMC Bank’s 137 ...