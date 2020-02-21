Lessons in love

On Valentine’s Day, I was following Google Maps through the crowded narrow bazaar lane of Sundarnagri when I saw two children with a placard that read Happy Valentine’s Day India. I put away my phone and tailed them to Sundarnagri’s very own Shaheen Bagh, where local women have occupied a neighborhood park since January 20, to protest against the CAA and NRC.

The park was full of women and children, chanting slogans, singing songs and waving the tricolour. The atmosphere was made even more festive because the Mahila Ekta Yatra, a large group of women from representing ...