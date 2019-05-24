Let's get the men talking. Period.

On May 28, the whole world will observe International Menstrual Hygiene Day. It’s the perfect time for me to tell the story of Sachin Gupta (14) of Sonva village in Bakshi Ka Talab block of Lucknow district.

This young boy has given his sisters Juhi (18), Mansi (16), Sanjana (15) and Jaya (14) a thoughtful but highly unusual gift, a sanitary napkin incinerator that he has built with his own hands. To me, Sachin’s story highlights the crucial male voice that is often missing from the public discourse on what’s considered an essentially feminine subject — ...