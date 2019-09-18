Let's manage risks, not disasters

A year ago, flash floods created havoc in Kerala. As the nation responded to the disaster, an ugly truth emerged — that of fast changing patterns of rainfall in South Asia.

As floods across the country rule the headlines again this year, a look at the last decade shows that rainfall variability has caused floods and water shortages across the country, including in the most unlikely of locations. There have been devastating floods in the deserts of Rajasthan and Ladakh, while rain-rich areas such as the North-East have faced water stress and lake-cities such as Chennai have run ...