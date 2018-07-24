Let the diamond decide who makes the cut

Agatha Christie’s riveting And Then There Were None came to my mind the other day. Okay, I exaggerate. Not none but just six. Wonders in this country will never cease.

A committee to unearth 20 Institutions of Eminence (IOE) in a country of one billion people and almost as many educational institutions has come up with six names. To be honest, I haven’t followed this story very closely. I am not exactly sure of what the government wanted to achieve with this. But after the list appeared, I did try to make some sense of what was going on. As I understood it, there were ...