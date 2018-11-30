Let the markets decide

Every policymaker in India repeatedly underscores the need for further liberalisation of the economy and allowing a greater play of market forces. But the reality is that even everyday commercial decisions are routinely subjected to over-regulation. Two such examples have come to light in the past few days.

The first one concerns two airlines — IndiGo and SpiceJet — deciding to charge a fee for their online check-in service. The proximate cause was the need to make up for higher costs that the airlines were facing. Unsurprisingly, the reports extracted noisy protests from ...