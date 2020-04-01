Leter to BS: Media should refrain from targetting one sect for negligence

-
At a time when not only our country but the entire world is fighting unitedly against coronavirus, it is regrettable that the Indian television is trying to make this battle a sectarian one accusing those who got stuck in Nizamuddin due to the sudden lockdown from March 24 midnight. Millions of people got stuck across the country having no food and accommodation. Many gatherings have been held in various parts of the country since the lockdown, but to target a particular gathering and terming it an epidemic centre is a matter of concern and gives rise to many questions. Despite the Nizamuddin authority clarifying that it had informed the local administration, it has been targeted for negligence and carelessness. I hope that media will refrain from doing such things at a time when the country is passing through a tough phase.
A K Zaman Mumbai
