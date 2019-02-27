Letter to BS: 2019 could as well signal a reconfigured Line of Control

-
This refers to “India strikes back” (February 27). In a mini throwback to the 1971 engagement on Pakistan soil, we have done well to reset our regional equations. We must expect international repercussions. Now that we have shuffled the pack overnight, a new deal is in order. Post Balakot, intrusions into Jammu & Kashmir from across the border will almost certainly intensify. We would need additional thoughtful strategies on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. If 1971 created a changed contour for Pakistan, 2019 could as well signal a reconfigured Line of Control — our recalcitrant neighbour has had scant respect for it anyway.
R Narayanan
Navi Mumbai
