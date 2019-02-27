Letter to BS: 2019 could as well signal a reconfigured Line of Control

This refers to “India strikes back” (February 27). In a mini throwback to the 1971 engagement on soil, we have done well to reset our regional equations. We must expect international repercussions. Now that we have shuffled the pack overnight, a new deal is in order. Post Balakot, intrusions into from across the border will almost certainly intensify. We would need additional thoughtful strategies on Occupied Kashmir. If 1971 created a changed contour for Pakistan, 2019 could as well signal a reconfigured Line of Control — our recalcitrant neighbour has had scant respect for it anyway.

R Narayanan

Navi Mumbai