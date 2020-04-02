Letter to BS: A 50% pension cut is like adding insult to injury

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus: EPFO to disburse pension early to 6.5 mn account holders
Maharashtra coronavirus curfew starts midnight; 'won't tolerate crowds'
15th Finance Commission report: Devolution for FY20-21 cut marginally
15th Finance Commission may hike grants, cut devolution to states
Pension market set for deep reforms; foreign funds to get more leeway
-
Apropos your news report “After Telangana, Maharashtra becomes second state to cut govt workers’ pay” (March 31). The announcement is not only bold but also inevitable. It remains to be seen whether the central government would follow suit. Pay cuts, though painful, are preferable to job losses. In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, many employees in the private sector faced both. On the other hand, the central government employees are used to getting hikes from every pay commission, which is invariably followed by the state governments, with most of them reportedly spending over 90 per cent of their revenues on wage bills alone. When fighting a global crisis requires enormous resources, there is no alternative to enforcing such pay cuts. However, a 50 per cent cut on pensioners, as announced by the Telangana government, is insensitive, considering that they only draw 50 per cent of their average pay for the last 10 months of service. To enforce a further 50 per cent cut at a time of falling interest rates on deposits and rising inflation is like adding insult to injury.
V Jayaraman Chennai
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU