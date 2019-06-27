Letter to BS: A good Oppn must highlight positive, negative points in govt

In his reply to the in both Houses, Prime Minister made some useful observations that the Opposition, particularly the party, should note. He criticised them for finding fault in each and every decision of his government. A good must highlight some positive points in a government and then highlight the negatives.

Secondly, he suggested that the should self-analyse their failures rather than criticise the electronic voting machines. It is time for the party to devise a strategy to win back its popularity by creating and sharing a vision to meet the aspirations of the young India.

Lastly, while he suggested exemplary punishment for those guilty of lynching in Jharkhand, he should ensure that such incidents are not encouraged at least in the states run by his party.

Y G Chouksey, Pune



