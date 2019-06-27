Letter to BS: A good Oppn must highlight positive, negative points in govt

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi condemns Jharkhand mob lynching, says incident pained him
'Greatest electoral triumph': Modi crushes Opposition, swears by democracy
Role of active Opposition is important in Parliamentary democracy: PM Modi
Recreation of Modi's rise for cinema is melodramatic, offers little insight
LS polls campaign highlights: Modi slams Left, Cong over Sabarimala issue
-
In his reply to the Opposition in both Houses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made some useful observations that the Opposition, particularly the Congress party, should note. He criticised them for finding fault in each and every decision of his government. A good Opposition must highlight some positive points in a government and then highlight the negatives.
Secondly, he suggested that the Opposition should self-analyse their failures rather than criticise the electronic voting machines. It is time for the Congress party to devise a strategy to win back its popularity by creating and sharing a vision to meet the aspirations of the young India.
Lastly, while he suggested exemplary punishment for those guilty of lynching in Jharkhand, he should ensure that such incidents are not encouraged at least in the states run by his party.
Y G Chouksey, Pune
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU