Letter to BS: A good Oppn must highlight positive, negative points in govt

Business Standard

It is time for the Congress party to devise a strategy to win back its popularity by creating and sharing a vision to meet the aspirations of young India

Business Standard 

Narendra Modi

In his reply to the Opposition in both Houses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made some useful observations that the Opposition, particularly the Congress party, should note. He criticised them for finding fault in each and every decision of his government. A good Opposition must highlight some positive points in a government and then highlight the negatives.

Secondly, he suggested that the Opposition should self-analyse their failures rather than criticise the electronic voting machines. It is time for the Congress party to devise a strategy to win back its popularity by creating and sharing a vision to meet the aspirations of the young India.

Lastly, while he suggested exemplary punishment for those guilty of lynching in Jharkhand, he should ensure that such incidents are not encouraged at least in the states run by his party.

Y G Chouksey, Pune

First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 21:07 IST

