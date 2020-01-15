Letter to BS: AAP in hurry to present an all-impressive 'report card'

This refers to “Delhi polls: announces candidates for all seats, drops 15 sitting MLAs” (January 15) by Archis Mohan. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been first off the blocks in releasing the list of all 70 candidates for the slated to take place on February 8, seems to be in hurry to reach out to the voters with its all-impressive “report card”.

However, as revealed in this report, the party high command has retained all its incumbent ministers while dropping 15 of its sitting legislators. It may be highly pertinent to observe that this “prized” list also includes the names of five “migratory birds” from the Congress, who might have crossed over to the with the hope of getting elected by riding on its popularity wave. This wave was visualised by the survey which was recently conducted by the a TV news channel. For sure, such an electoral scenario must serve as a wake-up call for the Bharatiya Janata Party which appears to be over-anxious to grab the seat of power after gap of 21 long years.

Let us hope the voters of the national capital vote wisely and maturely in favour of party which truly deserves their mandate to rule.

Anjana Gupta, New Delhi

