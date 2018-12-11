Letter to BS: Accuracy of predictions by exit polls still a challenge

-
ALSO READ
Exit polls give Rajasthan to Congress; photo finish in MP, Chhattisgarh
Exit polls: TRS in Telangana, Cong in Raj; close race in MP, Chhattisgarh
State assembly polls 2018: CM Yogi to add firepower to BJP arsenal
Turf war in Bilaspur: Chhattisgarh equation changed due to BSP-JCC alliance
Telangana election highlights: 70% voting recorded; exit polls see TRS win
-
This refers to “A modern-day comedy of errors” (December 9). The exit polls may well have matured over time in improved projection of vote share from sample size to actuals, however, the problem in a highly-segmented electorate lies in deducing the seat share from the vote percentages. In Assembly polls, where the combination of pre-poll allies has closely associated regional factors, is amenable to more rational analysis. In the 2004 Lok Sabha polls, the AIADMK had a 30 per cent vote share and drew a blank but in 2009, with 23 per cent vote share, it won nine seats. Let us therefore take the present clutch of exit poll predictions merely as another exercise in an attempt to improve the hit rate.
R Narayanan Navi Mumbai
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU