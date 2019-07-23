Letter to BS: Afforestation is not an immediate measure to reduce emission

This refers to your article “Red flags on green targets” (July 23). India should not commit itself to any enhancement in its targeted share at the climate change summit despite having the capacity to do so as its internal efforts aren’t adequate.

cannot be an immediate measure or solution and will only be a long-term strategy to reduce emission in the wake of mass deforestation over a period of time. Official commitments before international forums have to be made with caution as the European Union and the United States have a hidden economic and political agenda to dilute and gradually do away with their share in climate change by passing the burden on to developing countries like India and China. They have also not committed in extending technological and financial support to reduce costs. This is against equity and fair sharing.

Further, when covertness does not succeed, they resort to political threats like pulling out of agreements entered into earlier. This applies all the more to the US. The United Nations is also attempting silent coercion by stating that countries should come prepared with enhanced targets at the United Nations Climate Change Summit in September 2019. It is obvious that such threats are being directed towards the developing countries like India and China. Commitments made before an international forum will lead to an internal economic pressure increasing costs for such conversion, hurting the industry, especially the power segment, transport and housing amidst an abrupt change in technology. It will upset productivity and create inflation.

C Gopinath Nair, Kochi

