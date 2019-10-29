Letter to BS: Amitabh Bachchan has risen like a phoenix over the years

This refers to "Amitabh's changing role" (October 29). Angry young man, sadi ka mahanayak, youth icon and what not, superlatives fall short for Amitabh Bachchan. From being rejected by All India Radio for his baritone to becoming a superstar, a politician, an owner of a bankrupt company and now a popular TV show host. He has rewritten the definition of reinvention.

Today roles are being written for him and he keeps giving the younger breed of actors a run for their money. Some might call it overexposure of a brand icon but when you are there in almost every third or fourth advertisement then a company is bound to use your mass appeal. If any budding artist wants to know how to connect with his or her fans and use social media in the best possible manner then he or she must not look beyond Bachchan. From being on death bed and bankrupt in a failed venture, he has risen like a phoenix time and again and that is why people trust what he says.

Bal Govind Faridabad

