Letter to BS: Another scam unearthed, can we bank on bankers anymore?

-
ALSO READ
RBI won't let any cooperative bank collapse, banking sector stable: Das
PMC Bank scam: ED to attach HDIL promoters' plush Alibaug property
PMC Bank depositors to file a writ petition in Bombay HC on Tuesday
The Indian banking journey: Logic & cure
Secondary loan mkt may completely change India's banking landscape: Experts
-
Another major scam of over Rs 7,200 crore involving many nationalised banks has been unearthed. As many as 169 raids at various places are in progress, which amounts to shutting the door after the horse has fled the stable. How can the ordinary account holder have any sort of confidence in our banks? Most of the scamsters are absconding. In the Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank loot mela seven people have died. Who is responsible and accountable? Is the government happy by infusing funds into these banks? No wonder our economy is in the doldrums. Scamsters make hay as the government snoozes! The ordinary man has to keep his fingers crossed hoping his savings are safe.
Shanmugam, Pune
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU