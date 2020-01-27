Letter to BS: Are we heading towards achche din or a poor show?

-
ALSO READ
1966 or 1991? Two lessons from history for FM Sitharaman before Budget
Budget 2020: How will the FM tackle the economic challenge before India?
Gaps in FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2020 team have experts worried
Team Sitharaman: Meet the men who are helping FM prepare Budget 2020
Market expects the Budget to focus on fiscal prudence, raising revenue
-
This refers to “Budget 2020: Govt unlikely to offer relief on Income tax” (January 27). It was intriguing to learn that the tax collection (both direct and indirect taxes) may fall short by Rs 2 trillion this fiscal owing to the continued sluggishness in the Indian economy. As revealed in this report, the likely shortfall in respect of personal and corporate taxes might be as high as Rs 1.5 trillion with the share of the goods and services tax also being a staggering Rs 50,000 crore. As regards these twin direct taxes missing the targets, it seems that the FM had not done her homework before ushering in the cuts in the corporate tax rates last year.
Sadly, the much publicised revisit of the personal income tax regime — based on the recommendations of a direct taxes committee report — may also turn out to be a bubble getting burst on its own, as the FM may take some convenient shelter behind the depleted tax collection vis-a-vis the budgeted targets. But who may be held responsible for such a poor show? Moreover, why not wisely fix some realistic targets while preparing the Union Budget? It, however, may not be a surprise if the golden goose, the Reserve Bank of India, is once again pressurised into parting with a share of its most prudently maintained (read preserved) reserves. Where are we headed? Towards achche din? For whom?
Kumar Gupt, Panchkula
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU