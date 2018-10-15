Letter to BS: Army approves reform plan, to implement with sense of urgency

JUST IN
Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: Namami Gange project should be run on the basis of knowledge

There is also the need to ensure continuity at the top level, including board level

The younger generation of Army officers believes our army badly needs networking systems like the Battlefield Management System

This refers to the report “Army okays reforms to ‘right-size’ force” (October 14). Perhaps, time is opportune for government and the public sector organisations in India to take up serious in-house studies about enhancing operational and functional efficiency, optimising budget expenditure, facilitating modernisation and addressing aspirations.

Restructuring of the officers’ cadre, aligning remuneration packages and career progression to market realities, redesigning the age profile at higher levels are all issues that need immediate attention. There is also the need to ensure continuity at the top level, including board level. Except in exceptional situations, incumbents on boards and top levels should continue in office till replacements are made.

MG Warrier, Mumbai

First Published: Mon, October 15 2018. 21:39 IST

