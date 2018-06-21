Letter to BS: Arvind Subramanian will leave 'with best of memories'

With reference to the front page report “Subramanian steps down before term” (June 21), it was nice to learn that Arvind Subramanian, the Chief Economic Adviser to the Union Finance Ministry, will leave “with best of memories”. This report also reveals some “unknown” yet appreciable aspects of his highly distinguished career (spanning over more than three years), more so when he is known to do things differently. It may be quite interesting to recall that though he was initially appointed on October 16, 2014, for a period of three years, his term was extended last year to run till May 2019. It would be highly imprudent to either question or comment on his “unusual” reason for quitting such a key position and that too prematurely when he avers that “he wants to give more time to his soon-to- be-born grandchild”.

However, one fails to see any rationale behind himself announcing the CEA’s departure in a blog post. How come? Was it appropriate for him to accept the resignation of Subramanian as he (Jaitely) is understood to have acquired the status of a “minister without portfolio” soon after proceeding on medical leave for undergoing treatment of his kidney related ailment at AIIMS, New Delhi? Should the not have submitted his papers to Piyush Goyal, who happens to be the nation’s interim finance minister?

